Model Fia Khan blessed with baby girl
LAHORE – Popular model Fia Erken Khan has been blessed with a baby girl, the celebrity made the announcement on her Instagram.
The newborn has been named as Alisa Erken Khan as she shared post-delivery photos on her Instagram story.
Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Documenting her pregnancy enthusiastically, she had been delighted the fans with her baby bump photoshoots.
The Besharam actress married her Turkish beau Tolga Erken in an adorable wedding ceremony at a local hotel in Berlin.
