Model Fia Khan blessed with baby girl

11:31 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
Model Fia Khan blessed with baby girl
Source: Fia Khan (Twitter)
Share

 LAHORE – Popular model Fia Erken Khan has been blessed with a baby girl, the celebrity made the announcement on her Instagram.

The newborn has been named as Alisa Erken Khan as she shared post-delivery photos on her Instagram story.

Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Documenting her pregnancy enthusiastically, she had been delighted the fans with her baby bump photoshoots.

The Besharam actress married her Turkish beau Tolga Erken in an adorable wedding ceremony at a local hotel in Berlin.

Model Fia Khan faces backlash over bold pregnancy ... 11:51 AM | 2 Jul, 2022

KARACHI - Pakistan’s supermodel and occasional actor Sofia Khan, better known as Fia Khan, is on the receiving ...

LIFESTYLE
‘Shame on you’ – Marina Khan slams 'Yaara Vey' producers over non-payment of dues
11:57 AM | 2 Aug, 2022

