PTI hits out at ECP after prohibited funding case verdict
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Tuesday lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after it ruled that the Imran Khan-led party had received prohibited funds.
In its unanimous verdict, a three-member bench of the top election body announced that the political party received funds from foreign individuals and companies. It also issued a show cause notice to PTI, seeking its reply in the case.
Talking to media, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry termed the ECP’s decision of issuing show-cause notice wrong, adding that the party had received funds from overseas Pakistanis.
“We are unable to understand the reason behind PML-N and JUI-F’s enmity with overseas Pakistanis,” he said.
It is a disappointing day for PDM as ECP has made it a clear that case against PTI was about prohibited funds and not the foreign funds, the PTI leader said.
Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Habib said that the ECP had violated the verdicts of the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court as they had directed the election body to issue verdicts in funding cases against political parties at the same time.
Both PTI leaders said that ECP should announce its verdicts in PML-N and PPP cases to prove its impartiality.
Imran Khan-led PTI received prohibited funds, ... 08:52 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its unanimous decision announced that Pakistan ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- PTI hits out at ECP after prohibited funding case verdict12:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- ‘Shame on you’ – Marina Khan slams 'Yaara Vey' producers over ...11:57 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz phones COAS Bajwa to seek latest details about missing ...11:13 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
- PIA launches special flights for Iraq to facilitate zaireen ahead of ...10:55 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
-
- Eight models raped during music video shooting in Johannesburg11:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly09:55 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022