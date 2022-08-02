Organisers’ mistake cost Pakistani boxer #ZohaibRasheed #CommonwealthGames event

Source: Asian Boxing Confederation (website)
KARACHI – Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed was forced out of the Commonwealth Games after his name was not added in the draw by the technical delegates mistakenly.

Reports said that When Pakistani boxing contingent raised the matter with the organisers, they admitted the mistake and promised to address it.

The organising committee dragged the matter for three days without taking any measures to correct the mistake and at the day of competition, it was informed to Pakistani team that Zohaib Rasheed cannot take part in the game.

Pakistan Boxing Federal (PBF) secretary Colonel Nasir Tung termed the episode frustrating and disappointing, adding: “our player suffered mental torture for three days due to mistake of someone else”.

PBF has announced the take up the matter with International Boxing Association (IBA), and CWG Federation and seek damages from the organisers through the international court of arbitration for sports. 

