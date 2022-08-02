UK announces Chevening scholarship for Pakistani students
Share
LONDON – The UK government has announced fully funded Chevening scholarship programme for Pakistani students.
Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, the programme offers individuals who show potential to inspire, inform, and influence positive change the opportunity to study at a UK university to gain a UK educational qualification.
It has started accepted applications from today (August 2), with its deadline ending on November 1, 2022.
Since 1983, more than 2,000 Pakistanis have availed the scholarship, while 50,000 students have taken benefit from it globally. Last year, 56 Pakistani students won the fully funded scholarship.
British High Commissioner Christian Turner has urged Pakistani students to avail the opportunity to impress the world with their skills.
The UK has expanded its list of universities and educational institutions by adding Cambridge, Oxford, Imperial College, Linkin University.
Students can visit the Chevening website to apply for the scholarship programme.
Young Pakistani filmmakers win New York Film ... 11:26 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Fifteen young Pakistani filmmakers, who are high achievers of National Amateur Short Film ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- India reports Asia’s first suspected monekypox death02:49 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
-
- Organisers’ mistake cost Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed ...01:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- UK announces Chevening scholarship for Pakistani students01:17 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- PTI hits out at ECP after prohibited funding case verdict12:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- ‘Shame on you’ – Marina Khan slams 'Yaara Vey' producers over ...11:57 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Model Fia Khan blessed with baby girl11:31 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Eight models raped during music video shooting in Johannesburg11:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022