UK announces Chevening scholarship for Pakistani students

LONDON – The UK government has announced fully funded Chevening scholarship programme for Pakistani students.

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, the programme offers individuals who show potential to inspire, inform, and influence positive change the opportunity to study at a UK university to gain a UK educational qualification.

It has started accepted applications from today (August 2), with its deadline ending on November 1, 2022.

Since 1983, more than 2,000 Pakistanis have availed the scholarship, while 50,000 students have taken benefit from it globally. Last year, 56 Pakistani students won the fully funded scholarship.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner has urged Pakistani students to avail the opportunity to impress the world with their skills.

The UK has expanded its list of universities and educational institutions by adding Cambridge, Oxford, Imperial College, Linkin University.

Students can visit the Chevening website to apply for the scholarship programme.