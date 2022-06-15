Young Pakistani filmmakers win New York Film Academy scholarship

11:26 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Young Pakistani filmmakers win New York Film Academy scholarship
Source: ISPR (Facebook)
Share

RAWALPINDI – Fifteen young Pakistani filmmakers, who are high achievers of National Amateur Short Film Festival-2021, secured scholarship to study in a premier acting and film college of Australia.

With their creative ideas and brilliant work, they emerged as toppers of NASFF-2021, a project launched by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, and now they have made it to the New York Film Academy, Australia.

ISPR shared a photo of the scholarship winners and captioned it as, “15 High Achievers of NASFF-21 at New York Film Academy, Australia. So Proud of all these talented young filmmakers of Pakistan”.

Social media users have also showered praises on them for their achievement.  

ISPR hosts National Amateur Short Film Festival ... 05:08 PM | 26 Jun, 2021

A ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards 2021 was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan ...

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif urges government to facilitate ...
11:06 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Ambassador Sardar Masood, President Biden discuss ...
09:37 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Saudi Arabia announces fully-funded scholarships ...
09:20 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Power crisis in Pakistan result of European plan ...
12:16 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
PML-N's Attaullah Tarar comes under fire for ...
11:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Military leadership wants to bring ailing ...
11:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer moves on Arabic song
10:39 AM | 15 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr