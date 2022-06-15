Young Pakistani filmmakers win New York Film Academy scholarship
Share
RAWALPINDI – Fifteen young Pakistani filmmakers, who are high achievers of National Amateur Short Film Festival-2021, secured scholarship to study in a premier acting and film college of Australia.
With their creative ideas and brilliant work, they emerged as toppers of NASFF-2021, a project launched by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, and now they have made it to the New York Film Academy, Australia.
ISPR shared a photo of the scholarship winners and captioned it as, “15 High Achievers of NASFF-21 at New York Film Academy, Australia. So Proud of all these talented young filmmakers of Pakistan”.
Social media users have also showered praises on them for their achievement.
15 High Achievers from all over Pakistan at New York Film Academy, Australia.— Krishna Kumari (@KeshooBai) June 14, 2022
So Proud of these young film makers.
Kudos to ISPR and Information Ministry for a successful National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF~21) pic.twitter.com/cORvGJmYNx
Finally! Our NASFF high achievers from all over Pakistan have made it to the New York Film Academy on a scholarship program. We've sown the seeds in Film Making!! Kudos to ISPR@Nasff_21 pic.twitter.com/zd8ZWAZOVG— Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) June 14, 2022
No doubt that Pakistan is full of talent.. We are proud of 15 High Achievers of NASFF-21 at New York Film Academy, Australia. ..— Myat Soe (@MyatSoe512) June 14, 2022
Kudos to @OfficialDGISPR@Nasff_21 @NYFAAustralia pic.twitter.com/qdojmEeARE
ISPR hosts National Amateur Short Film Festival ... 05:08 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
A ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards 2021 was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Young Pakistani filmmakers win New York Film Academy scholarship11:26 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Nawaz Sharif urges government to facilitate ailing Musharraf’s ...11:06 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Ambassador Sardar Masood, President Biden discuss Pak-US ties at ...09:37 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
- Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its way to Ms Marvel ...10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Akbar is living a dream during his Atlantic vacation06:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022