ISPR hosts National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards 2021 ceremony

A ceremony of the National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards 2021 was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan attending the event as chief guest.

NASFF - 2021 | National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) Awards Ceremony | 26 June 2021 | ISPR https://t.co/qNA0m3TOKs — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 26, 2021

Director General ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar and Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other dignitaries are present on the occasion.

Talking to the participants, the DG ISPR said that the platform will help youth to portray the positive image of Pakistan, adding that this is the first initiative of its kind that aims at highlighting the hidden talent.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that three categories – students, professional and mobile phones – have been included in the competition.

