Malala Yousafzai gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Nobel Peace leaurate Malala Yousafzai juggles multiple roles of being an activist, student, but most importantly she is a beacon of hope for empowerment.
Being a socially responsible citizen, she is the latest star to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Malala shared a picture of herself getting vaccinated as she wrote,
“Just got my first Pfizer jab. If you’re eligible, do get your Covid-19 vaccine. Stay safe and keep others safe.”
Malala lives in Birmingham, UK with her father, mother and her younger brothers.
The world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner graced the cover of Vogue UK’s July 2021 issue recently.
On the work front, she has partnered with Apple Inc to produce several new programmes including dramas, children series’ and documentaries that would air on the tech giant’s streaming service.
Moreover, police recently arrested Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening to kill Yousafzai in a suicide bombing.
