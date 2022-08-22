TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video breaks the internet

Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is among the stars with whom fans have fallen head over heels and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked. She has got the population fixated on her adventures and now she is ruling hearts.

This time around, Jannat enthralled the fans with a new video where she looked gorgeous however it's the captions that have made the netizens curious.

On the work front, Jannat Mirza recently made her debut on the silver screen with her newly released Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi