Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain pen adorable birthday wishes for son Kabir

Web Desk
09:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Source: Yasir Hussain (Instagram)
Pakistani celebrity power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have mastered the art of sending the internet into frenzy with perfect family portraits with their little bundle of joy, Kabir.

Sparking excitement on social media, the couple left their massive fan following gushing as they posted adorable pictures of their son Kabir Hussain to celebrate his first birthday.

Turning to Instagram, Yasir shared a picture of his small family and wished his little bundle of joy with lots of prayers.

"Happy Birthday meri jaan. Aaj aap aik saal k ho gaye hain Mashallah. Aik saal pehly jab KABIR Hussain is dunya mai aya toh mujhy laga k Khadim Hussain (ABBA) wapas agaye hain.

Aur aik saal baad jab aap ne mujhy ABBA kaha toh woh feeling na qabil E bayaan hai. Allah aap ko sehet k sath lambi umer ata farmae aur neki aur sachai k rasty per chalny ki tofeeq ata farmae. Ameen ❤️," wrote the Badshah Begum actor.

"Watch my Baby Grow♥️ Happy 1st my Gugu⭐️", wrote the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor with a beautiful video showing how little Kabir transformed from a newborn to a one-year-old baby boy.

Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July 2021.

