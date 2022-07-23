Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain pen adorable birthday wishes for son Kabir
Share
Pakistani celebrity power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have mastered the art of sending the internet into frenzy with perfect family portraits with their little bundle of joy, Kabir.
Sparking excitement on social media, the couple left their massive fan following gushing as they posted adorable pictures of their son Kabir Hussain to celebrate his first birthday.
Turning to Instagram, Yasir shared a picture of his small family and wished his little bundle of joy with lots of prayers.
"Happy Birthday meri jaan. Aaj aap aik saal k ho gaye hain Mashallah. Aik saal pehly jab KABIR Hussain is dunya mai aya toh mujhy laga k Khadim Hussain (ABBA) wapas agaye hain.
Aur aik saal baad jab aap ne mujhy ABBA kaha toh woh feeling na qabil E bayaan hai. Allah aap ko sehet k sath lambi umer ata farmae aur neki aur sachai k rasty per chalny ki tofeeq ata farmae. Ameen ❤️," wrote the Badshah Begum actor.
View this post on Instagram
"Watch my Baby Grow♥️ Happy 1st my Gugu⭐️", wrote the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor with a beautiful video showing how little Kabir transformed from a newborn to a one-year-old baby boy.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Yasir and Iqra got hitched in December 2019 after Yasir proposed his lady love at the LSA 2019. They welcomed their first child Kabir in July 2021.
Watch – Iqra Aziz goes skydiving in Dubai 11:12 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
DUBAI – The power couple of Pakistani showbiz, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are currently wandering Dubai's ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Indian police raid 'brothel run by BJP leader', rescue six children11:05 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
- ECB security team ‘satisfied’ with security arrangements in ...10:26 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Dua Zehra: Lahore court allows Sindh Police to move teenager to ...09:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
-
- PML-N won't accept Supreme Court's 'one-sided decisions', warns ...08:49 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
-
- Katrina Kaif exudes charm in the latest pictures from Maldives ...07:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022