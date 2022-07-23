ECB security team ‘satisfied’ with security arrangements in Pakistan

LAHORE – The security-cum-vigilance team, sent to Pakistan to determine whether the security arrangements for the England cricket team’s tour, has expressed ‘satisfaction’ over the arrangements taken by cricket loving nation.

Reports in local media said the security team expressed satisfaction over arrangements that will be made to host the English team in Pakistan nearly after 1.5 decades.

The ECB team comprising Richard Snowball, Robert Lynch, John Carr, and Reg Dickson visited the National High-Performance Center and the Safe City Project.

The security team also visited the travel routes to and from the stadium to the hotel. A briefing was given to the security team regarding the security situation and arrangements in the Safe City project.

ECB officials met with Punjab Police and security forces to review and assess the security preparations made for the England team’s tour to South Asian country this year.

Following the visit, ECB officials are expected to confirm the schedule and venues for matches. The English team is scheduled to play seven T20s and two Test matches in September and December, respectively.

Moreover, the English team was briefed about the arrangements of the police force regarding airport and stadium routes, hotels, and parking.

Last year, the England cricket team cancelled its men’s and women’s white-ball tours of Pakistan citing concerns over “mental and physical wellbeing”, days after New Zealand abandoned its tour just minutes before the start of the opening match citing a security threat.