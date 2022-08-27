Shehnaaz Gill to host Bigg Boss alongside Salman Khan

Indian television channel Colors TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to air season 16. The Salman Khan hosted show garnered immense popularity on social media. As a treat to their fans, producers of show have announced that Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill will also be hosting alongside Salman Khan.

According to multiple news outlets, the show will go on air by 1st October 2022 and Salman Khan has shot for the promo. The promo will be out in the second week of September.

Shehnaaz has been one of the most loved and entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss.

Earlier reports suggested thay Salman Khan will not be hosting the show. It was reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty will host Bigg Boss. Later, it was said that Salman Khan is charging Rs 1050 crores this season.

On the work front, Gill was last seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan.

