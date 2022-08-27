Shehnaaz Gill to host Bigg Boss alongside Salman Khan
Share
Indian television channel Colors TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to air season 16. The Salman Khan hosted show garnered immense popularity on social media. As a treat to their fans, producers of show have announced that Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill will also be hosting alongside Salman Khan.
According to multiple news outlets, the show will go on air by 1st October 2022 and Salman Khan has shot for the promo. The promo will be out in the second week of September.
Shehnaaz has been one of the most loved and entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss.
Earlier reports suggested thay Salman Khan will not be hosting the show. It was reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty will host Bigg Boss. Later, it was said that Salman Khan is charging Rs 1050 crores this season.
On the work front, Gill was last seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan.
Shehnaaz Gill all set to make big Bollywood debut ... 11:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Social media is abuzz with the reports that Salman Khan, one of the most successful Khans of the Bollywood, is going to ...
Shehnaaz Gill shuts down dating rumours 06:40 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Imran asks Shehbaz to gather courage, talk to IMF head for concessions11:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill to host Bigg Boss alongside Salman Khan11:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan Army airlifts stranded tourists in Kumrat Valley (VIDEO)10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- UK pledges £1.5 million as ‘urgent support’ aid for ...10:41 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- ‘Akhri Khilari Kon' — Sanam Jung gears up to host a new TV game ...10:14 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood victims07:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
-
- Hania Aamir talks about her and Farhan Saeed's comparison to iconic ...09:47 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022