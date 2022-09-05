Shaan delays release of action-thriller 'Zarrar'
Revered Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid recently extended the date for release of his upcoming action-thriller Zarrar by a week due to floods in Pakistan.
The movie, which is based on true events, was due for a launch on September 23, but will now be released on September 29.
The Waar actor took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote. “Zarrar's release date changed due to the recent floods. The new date is September 29. I thank all my fans for their continued support.”
#zarrar release date changed due to the recent floods .. new date #29thSeptember I thank all my fans for their continued support .. pic.twitter.com/rZf4i80Cl4— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) September 4, 2022
Written and directed by Shaan himself, film stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig and Shafqat Cheema in supporting roles.
For the unversed, Shahid had previously made headlines with his films like Waar and Yalghar.
