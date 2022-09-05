Gold heist reported on plane flyng from Dubai to Karachi

Noor Fatima
11:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Gold heist reported on plane flyng from Dubai to Karachi
KARACHI – Gold valuing Rs20 million was reportedly stolen when the owner was flying from Dubai to Karachi by a private airline last week.

According to reports, Muhammad Moonis was legally carrying 1,542 grams of gold from Dubai to Karachi and it was meant to be delivered to a jeweller in the Pakistani port city.

Moonis complained to Customs Security at Karachi airport that his suitcase carrying gold had gone missing. Security officials checked the airport and the passengers, but failed to find the missing suitcase.

Moonis, who travelled from Dubai to Karachi via a private airline flight (EZ-335), said he believed that the gold was stolen from the luggage area. He said that airport security officials were informed about the happening on time, but to no avail. The plane was also checked after landing in Karachi.

Officials of the airline said a proper checking and inspection system was in place to prevent such incidents therefore the gold might have been stolen at Dubai airport.

However, Moonis confirmed that he carried gold to the flight and it was stolen somewhere on the plane before it landed in Pakistan.

