Pakistan, Sri Lanka hold joint naval exercise in Colombo

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Saif visited Sri Lanka port Colombo during regional maritime patrol.
Upon arrival at the port, the host naval officers and Pakistani diplomatic officials warmly welcomed the ship of Pakistan Navy. Important meetings of Commanding Officer of PNSAFE with senior officials of Sri Lankan Navy were held.
During the meetings, issues of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed.
Pakistan Navy ship also participated in joint naval exercise with Sri Lankan Navy. The visit will further strengthen the maritime ties between the two countries.
Warships of the Pakistan Navy are regularly deployed on Regional Maritime Patrols with the aim of ensuring maritime security and safe movement of ships at sea.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 2, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.39
|751.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.51
|917.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.49
|327.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
