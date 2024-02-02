Search

05:06 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
Pakistan, Sri Lanka hold joint naval exercise in Colombo
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Saif visited Sri Lanka port Colombo during regional maritime patrol.

Upon arrival at the port, the host naval officers and Pakistani diplomatic officials warmly welcomed the ship of Pakistan Navy. Important meetings of Commanding Officer of PNSAFE with senior officials of Sri Lankan Navy were held. 

During the meetings, issues of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed.

Pakistan Navy ship also participated in joint naval exercise with Sri Lankan Navy. The visit will further strengthen the maritime ties between the two countries.

Warships of the Pakistan Navy are regularly deployed on Regional Maritime Patrols with the aim of ensuring maritime security and safe movement of ships at sea.

