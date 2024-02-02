NADRA’s senior officer kidnapped in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD – A senior official of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was allegedly kidnapped in the federal capital.

Reports said Deputy Assistant Director Najeebullah last night left for Peshawar from his house in Islamabad and since them he is missing.

His suspicious missing prompted his brother, Asadullah, to file a first information report (FIR) at Ramna police station.

The complainant said that his brother left home at night as he was going to Peshawar. He said that he received a call from Najeebullah, who informed him that he had been kidnapped by unknown individuals.

After registering the case, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The investigators are collecting the record of the call made by Najeebullah.

Additionally, they are also examining the CCTV footage from Safe City cameras to find whereabouts of the Nadra official.