08:35 AM | 6 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 06, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 06, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 221 223
Euro EUR 218 220
UK Pound Sterling GBP 252 256
U.A.E Dirham AED 60 61
Saudi Riyal SAR 58.25 58.9
Australian Dollar AUD 148.4 149.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 582.58 587.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.4 167.75
China Yuan CNY 31.72 31.97
Danish Krone DKK 29.29 29.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.91 28.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.83
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 709.84 714.84
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.93 49.38
New Zealand Dollar NZD 132.83 134.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.78 22.08
Omani Riyal OMR 569.26 573.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.18 60.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 156.18 157.48
Swedish Korona SEK 20.27 20.57
Swiss Franc CHF 222.64 224.39
Thai Bhat THB 6.09 6.19

