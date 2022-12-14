In telephone call with PM Shehbaz, Bill gates assures support to eradicate polio in Pakistan
Web Desk
01:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
In telephone call with PM Shehbaz, Bill gates assures support to eradicate polio in Pakistan
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and American business magnate and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

In a tweet, PM said he discussed the ongoing public health and social sector programmes supported by BMGF in South Asian country.

Shehbaz also reiterated his government's commitment to work with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and ensure the eradication of polio. He acknowledged the valuable support extended by the Gates Foundation in polio eradication and improving immunization, nutrition and financial inclusion in Pakistan.

PM apprised the top philanthropist about the response plan during the recent flooding. Regretting the loss of lives in the unprecedented inundations, Mr. Gates commended Pakistan's efforts during worst catastrophe in recent times.

He also reiterated his foundation's continued support for ensuring that no child is at risk of paralysis due to poliovirus.

Pakistani PM assures Bill Gates his govt ... 11:19 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured Bill Gates that his government remained ...

PM office further mentioned that the two sides agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives and in the areas of mutual cooperation.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz dials Akhter Mengal, Fazl as key ...
12:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon due in ...
11:32 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Pakistan’s ex-army chief Gen (r) Bajwa meets ...
11:10 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
IMF looking forward to continue dialogue on ninth ...
10:44 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Polling for second phase of local government ...
10:14 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
Nawaz Sharif awaits final nod from PM Shehbaz, ...
09:47 AM | 14 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani model Aimal Khan gets trolled for recreating Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot
12:14 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr