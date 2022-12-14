Lahore markets, restaurants to close at 10pm as smog worsens
Lahore markets, restaurants to close at 10pm as smog worsens
LAHORE – Lahore High Court has ordered the authorities to close markets and restaurants by 10:00 pm in Lahore to control worsening air quality.

Justice Shahid Karim of LHC issued the direction while hearing the plea seeking court’s intervention to curb intense air pollution in the city of gardens.

As per the ruling, the restaurants are allowed to close at 11 pm on weekends while the judge ordered strict action against schools opening on Fridays.

The hearing has been adjourned till December 19.

The stern measures were taken as provincial capital of Lahore remained aming top polluted cities in the world with hazardous levels of air quality.

Lahore, once known as city of gardens, is facing pollution as long queues of passenger vehicles continue to block arteries in the metropolis, especially in business hubs like Gulberg.

Amid worsening air quality, experts warns of threat to public health. In some areas of the city, the index reading reached up to 400.

Earlier this month, Punjab government on Wednesday announced three-day closure of schools in a week in wake of alarming levels of smog in the provincial capital.

People who suffer from respiratory disorders must take special precautions to keep themselves safe as the air quality index in Lahore and its adjoining areas is too high which is considered a health hazard.

Air Quality Index between 0-50 is considered good which poses little or no health risk, below 100 is said to be ‘moderate’. AQI above 100 is termed unhealthy in which the general public and sensitive people, in particular, are at risk of experiencing irritation and pulmonary issues.

