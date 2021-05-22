PML-N slams 'attack attempt' on Nawaz Sharif in London

Unidentified men forcibly entered the office of Hassan Nawaz, son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in London with an intention of what PML-N claims attacking the latter.

A group of four men with three wearing masks and hoodies while trying to enter the building said that they had an appointment with the former Pakistani premier.

A video released to the media show PML-N leaders including Hassan Nawaz and Nasir Butt can be seen engaging in arguments with the unknown persons, as they were reluctant to disclose their identity.

The four men came in a car, bearing registration number RE58NCJ. A complaint has been lodged with the London police to investigate the matter.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said, “Strongly condemn cowardly attempt to barge into the office of Hussain Nawaz where Mian Nawaz Sharif was also present. They seemed to be armed and clearly had a sinister design but thankfully, could not succeed. London police must investigate the incident from all angles”.

Strongly condemn cowardly attempt to barge into the office of Hussain Nawaz where Mian Nawaz Sharif was also present. They seemed to be armed and clearly had a sinister design but thankfully, could not succeed. London police must investigate the incident from all angles.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz in a tweet said, “Resorting to gross Criminality in the face of political frustration and defeat. People’s voice will not be silenced by low life 3rd rate criminals..”

“Nawaz Sharif is the voice of the people of Pakistan and will not be silenced, Insha’Allah. May Allah protect you Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

Resorting to gross CRIMINALITY in the face of political frustration and defeat. Peoples voice will not be silenced by low life 3rd rate criminals.#NawazSharif is the voice of the people of Pakistan and will not be silenced, Insha'Allah.

May Allah protect you #NawazSharif.

May Allah protect you #NawazSharif. pic.twitter.com/EJ0G2ch1S0 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 21, 2021

In another tweet, she claimed those who tried to play with the life of his father while he was in jail in Pakistan are behind the attack.