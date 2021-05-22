Karachi hit by massive power outage, restoration efforts underway

KARACHI – A major technical fault in the supply line in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi caused a massive power outage amid the hot and humid weather.

Reports in local media cited that the power supply to 25 grid stations has been suspended, leaving most parts of the port city without electricity.

The affected areas of the metropolis include New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Golimar, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, FB Area, and North Nazimabad.

Meanwhile, K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor, took to Twitter to address the outage. ‘Interruption in the power supply is being reported from parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this’, the tweet reads.

