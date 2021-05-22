Karachi hit by massive power outage, restoration efforts underway
Web Desk
02:36 PM | 22 May, 2021
Karachi hit by massive power outage, restoration efforts underway
Share

KARACHI – A major technical fault in the supply line in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi caused a massive power outage amid the hot and humid weather.

Reports in local media cited that the power supply to 25 grid stations has been suspended, leaving most parts of the port city without electricity.

The affected areas of the metropolis include New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Golimar, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, FB Area, and North Nazimabad.

Meanwhile, K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor, took to Twitter to address the outage. ‘Interruption in the power supply is being reported from parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this’, the tweet reads.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

More From This Category
’Ertugrul of this era’, Palestinian ...
02:08 PM | 22 May, 2021
Educational institutions in Covid hotspots to ...
01:17 PM | 22 May, 2021
WATCH - Four injured in 15-vehicle pile-up due to ...
12:52 PM | 22 May, 2021
Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions amid surge in ...
11:44 AM | 22 May, 2021
COVID19: Pakistan starts vaccinating people 30 or ...
10:36 AM | 22 May, 2021
Pakistan registers 88 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,007 ...
08:57 AM | 22 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jannat Mirza dismisses engagement with Umer Butt as she hits 15m followes on TikTok
03:00 PM | 22 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr