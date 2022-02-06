Saudi interior minister due in Islamabad tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday), with repatriation of Pakistani prisoners among other affairs on the agenda.

The Saudi minister will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan among other key government and security officials. He will also meet his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Sheikh said his country was trying to bring back Pakistani prisoners from wherever they were. 

“We are inviting interior ministers of different countries where our people are in prisons. It is as per instructions of the prime minister,” he said at a press conference in Islamabad.  

Last month, Saudi Arabia's cabinet approved the draft of a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan to help streamline the repatriation of prisoners and measures to counter human and drug trafficking.

Under the agreement, convicted prisoners will be swapped between the two countries, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The cabinet also approved draft agreements for cooperation against crimes and a document to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan on illicit anti-human trafficking and drugs.

The approval for the agreements was granted in the meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

The treaties were signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the kingdom in May last year.

