Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to operationalise $1.2 billion oil facility
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to operationalise the Saudi Oil Facility worth 1.2 billion dollars at the earliest, according to the state broadcaster.
An understanding to this effect came at a meeting between Minister for Economic Affairs Division Omar Ayub Khan and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy in Islamabad on Thursday.
The Financing Agreement worth 1.2 billion dollars for import of petroleum products was signed on 29th November last year between the two countries.
As per Financing Agreement, Saudi Arabia will extend financing facility up to 100 million dollars per month for one-year for purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis.
The Saudi envoy assured Pakistani side of continued support at all level to further strengthen the bilateral economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
IMF approves $1billion loan tranche for Pakistan 10:22 AM | 3 Feb, 2022
WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund's Executive Board has approved Islamabad’s request for a $1 ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Security forces seize huge cache of weapons, ammunition in North ...10:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- IHC declares allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats, govt officers ...08:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to operationalise $1.2 billion oil ...08:29 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Gold price drops by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan07:47 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Quetta Gladiators elect to field first against Islamabad United ...07:05 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Asrar Shah enchants the audience by singing Parizaad's OST at ...05:01 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Nimra Khan leaves fans awestruck with her melodious voice04:37 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Momal Sheikh trolled for wearing bold dress04:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021