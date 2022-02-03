Security forces seize huge cache of weapons, ammunition in North Waziristan IBO

10:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Security forces seize huge cache of weapons, ammunition in North Waziristan IBO
RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Thursday seized a large cache of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in an area of North Waziristan.

 “Security forces conducted an IBO in Ghulam Khan Khel, North Waziristan District, on reports of a terrorists' hide out in the area,” said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During the “search of the area large quantity of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices” were recovered from the hideout of militants, it added.

“Recovered weapons and ammunition include sub machine guns, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, material used in preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds,” said the statement.

