Relentless rains kill over 100, destroy thousands of homes in flood ravaged region
05:38 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz reaches flood-hit Balochistan to monitor rescue and relief work
QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains pummeled the country’s sparsely populated region.

Reports in local media said, the premier, upon reaching the flood-hit region, was briefed by officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chief Secretary Balochistan and NDMA chief Lt General Akhtar Nawaz.

PM Sharif, who was accompanied by federal ministers and senior officials, also conducted an aerial surveys of areas during his visit and directed quick measures to provide relief to the affectees.

Meanwhile, relief operations in the flood-stricken areas continued, with authorities livering supplies to the affected people and evacuating others.

Pakistan Air Force personnel and helicopter fleet are engaged in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of Balochistan.    

Parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh were flooded as torrential rainfalls pushed rivers over their banks. More than 300 people have died so far while the death toll is on rise.

Scores of villages have been wiped out and hundreds of houses have collapsed due to rains and flash floods.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz chaired a detailed meeting on the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas. Financial aid to the injured and compensation support to damaged houses was also directed by him.

Balochistan rains kill at least 111, death toll ... 11:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

QUETTA – Monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people and destroyed thousands of houses in the Balochistan ...

The federal government also constituted a special committee comprising the federal ministers to effectively supervise the rescue and relief activities.

