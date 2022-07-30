PM Shehbaz reaches flood-hit Balochistan to monitor rescue and relief work

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains pummeled the country’s sparsely populated region.

Reports in local media said, the premier, upon reaching the flood-hit region, was briefed by officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chief Secretary Balochistan and NDMA chief Lt General Akhtar Nawaz.

PM Sharif, who was accompanied by federal ministers and senior officials, also conducted an aerial surveys of areas during his visit and directed quick measures to provide relief to the affectees.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف جیکب آباد پہنچ گئے۔ NDMA کے حکام، چیف سیکرٹری بلوچستان اور لیفٹیننٹ جنرل اختر نواز نے وزیراعظم کو بریفنگ دی جس کے بعد وزیر اعظم سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقوں کے دورے کے لئے جھل مگسی روانہ ہوئے۔#PM_in_Balochistan pic.twitter.com/nsQGl4z2I8 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 30, 2022

Meanwhile, relief operations in the flood-stricken areas continued, with authorities livering supplies to the affected people and evacuating others.

Pakistan Air Force personnel and helicopter fleet are engaged in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of Balochistan.

Parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh were flooded as torrential rainfalls pushed rivers over their banks. More than 300 people have died so far while the death toll is on rise.

Scores of villages have been wiped out and hundreds of houses have collapsed due to rains and flash floods.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz chaired a detailed meeting on the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas. Financial aid to the injured and compensation support to damaged houses was also directed by him.

The federal government also constituted a special committee comprising the federal ministers to effectively supervise the rescue and relief activities.