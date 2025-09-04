Gujrat reels under heavy rain; Over 500mm rainfall floods city, adjoining areas

GUJRAT– Heavy rains pounded Gujrat city and surrounding towns, leaving many stranded and flooding scores of localities, besides crippling traffic.

The city has been turned into a giant lake overnight as unprecedented Monsoon rains unleashed record-breaking urban flooding. In just 24 hours, 506 millimeters of rain has shattered all previous records, plunging the city into chaos and fear.

Streets of Madina Syedan, Kutchery Chowk, Gondal Chowk, Zahoor Elahi Stadium, and Jail Chowk are now water, with some houses and markets remaining under four feet of water, which also swallowed cars parked on streets.

Panic grips residents as emergency mosque announcements echo through the city, urging people to move to higher ground. But with the district administration paralyzed, thousands are left stranded and helpless.

The situation turned catastrophic when torrents from Nala Bhandar and Nala Bhimber burst into residential areas, sweeping away belongings, and even an entire house. Key Government offices, including the Sessions Court complex, are under urban flood, while traders count their devastating losses as shop after shop lies submerged.

Experts are calling this disaster the worst rainfall event in the history of Gujrat and Gujranwala Division, a brutal reminder of nature’s fury and the city’s fragile infrastructure.

Floods across Pakistan killed over 800 people in the past two months, with 16 deaths in the last two days. The disaster, driven by heavy monsoon rains and water released from India, has submerged over 2,300 villages in Punjab and displaced 35,000 people.

KP remained worst affected with nearly 500 deaths, followed by Punjab. The floods have destroyed 238 bridges, 660 km of roads, 9,000 homes, and killed 6,000 livestock.