Rain forecast in Punjab until Sept 5, flood threat persists

LAHORE – Rain has been forecast in several districts of Punjab until September 5, raising the risk of worsening floods, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned on Wednesday.

According to PDMA, water levels remain high across major rivers and headworks. In the River Chenab, water flow has reached 468,000 cusecs at Marala Headworks, 339,470 cusecs at Khanki, 232,450 cusecs at Qadirabad, and 108,343 cusecs at Chiniot Bridge. At Trimmu Headworks, the level is reported at 355,744 cusecs.

The River Ravi is also flowing at dangerous levels, with 71,010 cusecs recorded at Jassar, 54,190 cusecs at Siphon, 53,630 cusecs at Shahdara, 117,655 cusecs at Balloki, and 193,470 cusecs at Sadhnai Headworks.

Meanwhile, in the River Sutlej, water levels stand at 269,501 cusecs at G.S. Wala, 122,736 cusecs at Sulemanki, 95,727 cusecs at Islam Headworks, and 182,107 cusecs at Panjnad.

Authorities have cautioned that continued rainfall over the next few days could further intensify the flood situation, posing a serious threat to Punjab’s low-lying areas.