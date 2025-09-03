Turkish Air Force chief meets PAF chief to boost defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD – A high-level Turkish defense delegation, led by Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Ziya Komal Kadıoğlu, met with Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation was warmly received at Air Headquarters, where a smartly turned-out PAF contingent presented the Turkish Air Force Commander with a guard of honor.

The meeting focused on the evolving regional security situation, progress in existing defense cooperation, and opportunities for joint collaboration in modern military domains, keeping in view contemporary warfare requirements. The Air Chief highlighted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu stated that the two countries share deep-rooted historical ties, common religious values, and strategic harmony. He termed the arrival of the first batch of Turkish cadets at PAF Academy Asghar Khan for training as a significant milestone in strengthening enduring relations between the two air forces.

According to ISPR, the Air Chief said this milestone not only adds a new chapter to the existing defense partnership but also reflects the shared vision of mutual trust and advanced training for air warriors. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in joint training, air exercises, and multi-domain operations.

General Ziya Komal Kadıoğlu lauded the PAF’s exceptional operational performance under the dynamic leadership of the Air Chief during the recent war with India, appreciating its operational preparedness and firm resolve to safeguard national sovereignty.

He expressed keen interest in gaining comprehensive training in multi-domain warfare and learning from the PAF’s proven operational strategies and combat experiences, particularly from the recent conflict with India. He said this would help strengthen the Turkish Air Force’s military strategies and enhance its overall operational readiness.

Additionally, the visiting dignitary showed great interest in the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) and praised the PAF’s indigenously developed technologies aimed at promoting advanced aerospace capabilities, technological progress, and operational self-reliance.

ISPR added that during the meeting, the two chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to working as an integrated team, leveraging shared experiences, knowledge, and operational expertise to strengthen cooperation between the two air forces.