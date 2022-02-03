TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot

LAHORE – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi got married on Thursday.

Prominent religious figure Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman solemnised Rizvi's Nikkah in Attock.

Reports quoting sources suggest the head of the rightwing party, who was recently released from jail nearly after seven months in detention, left Lahore for Nakka Kalan, a village in the Attock District, with his close associates and family members on Thursday morning. Reports suggest the TLP chief is marrying a woman from his own family.

The valima ceremony of Rizvi will be held at Sabzazar Ground on February 6. The authorities have given permission for the event.

Rizvi was expected to tie the knot in November 2020, but his marriage was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Rizvi rose to fame after he was made chief of TLP after his father, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, passed away in 2020. His arrest triggered protests in the country on more than one occasion.

The incumbent TLP chief foresees his party as a ‘kingmaker’ in the upcoming general elections. He believes the TLP will get a massive support in Punjab and Sindh if elections are held in a free and fair manner.