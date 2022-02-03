Punjab launches school meal programme to boost enrolment

10:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Punjab launches school meal programme to boost enrolment
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government has initiated a school feeding programme across the province to improve students' enrolment and health. 

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas inaugurated the “School Meal Programme” at government-run primary schools. 

Speaking on the occasion, Raas said the programme has been launched in partnership with the private sector. He urged the public to donate so the scope of the programme can be expanded. 

The education minister said that feeding children of a single school costs Rs1.5 million annually. 

Sharing outcome of the programme, the minister said that 33 percent of improvement was seen in attendance in addition to improvement in the health of 77 percent of students.

More From This Category
1800-year-old Buddhist artifacts discovered in ...
10:55 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Security forces seize huge cache of weapons, ...
09:29 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
IHC declares allotment of plots to judges, ...
08:59 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to operationalise ...
08:29 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Punjab clears the air about ban on co-education ...
06:05 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Handlers based in India, Afghanistan behind ...
05:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi poses with majestic lions during her Dubai vacation
05:30 PM | 3 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr