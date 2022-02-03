Punjab launches school meal programme to boost enrolment

LAHORE – The Punjab government has initiated a school feeding programme across the province to improve students' enrolment and health.

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas inaugurated the “School Meal Programme” at government-run primary schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Raas said the programme has been launched in partnership with the private sector. He urged the public to donate so the scope of the programme can be expanded.

My comments on results of School Meal Program that we started in some Government Schools. pic.twitter.com/JSQy2vfbzA — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) February 3, 2022

The education minister said that feeding children of a single school costs Rs1.5 million annually.

Sharing outcome of the programme, the minister said that 33 percent of improvement was seen in attendance in addition to improvement in the health of 77 percent of students.