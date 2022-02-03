1800-year-old Buddhist artifacts discovered in Pakistan’s Swabi
Share
PESHAWAR – The department of archaeology and museums has discovered relics of the Buddhist era in Swabi, a district around 83 kilometres from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city of Peshawar.
Officials said the discoveries include over 400 artifacts and stupas that are 1800 years old.
These stupas are recognised as holy and sacred in Buddhism.
In December last year, Italian archaeologists found a very old Buddhist temple in Pakistan that dates back to 300 B.C.
The discovery in the town of Swat comes from an archaeological site where remains of a Hindu temple were found last year, said regional chief archaeologist Abdul Samad Khan.
"It is a significant discovery in many ways, especially in connection with religious harmony, tolerance and multiculturalism in the Gandhara period," he said.
The Gandhara kingdom emerged in what is northwestern Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan today in around 1000 B.C. and lasted for 1,000 years.
Khan said the discovery of Hindu and Buddhist temples was a signal that either the followers of these faiths lived together in the region or built layered structures one after the other.
Some coins and stamps from the period of an Indo-Greek king were also among the latest discoveries, hinting at Swat being a multicultural city even thousands of years ago.
Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan 12:55 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
Italian archaeologists have found a very old Buddhist temple in Pakistan that dates back to 300 B.C. The discovery in ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- 1800-year-old Buddhist artifacts discovered in Pakistan’s Swabi10:55 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Punjab launches school meal programme to boost enrolment10:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Quetta Gladiators need 230 runs to win against Islamabad United ...09:58 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot09:55 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Security forces seize huge cache of weapons, ammunition in North ...09:29 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Asrar Shah enchants the audience by singing Parizaad's OST at ...05:01 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Nimra Khan leaves fans awestruck with her melodious voice04:37 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Momal Sheikh trolled for wearing bold dress04:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021