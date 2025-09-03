Pm Shehbaz Invites Chinese Businesses To Relocate Industries To Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited top Chinese business leaders to relocate their industries to Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz Sharif met with prominent Chinese business leaders to promote business-to-business (B2B) investment between China and Pakistan.

During his official visit to China following his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, the Prime Minister held high-level meetings in Beijing with senior executives from leading Chinese enterprises.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including textiles, information technology, agriculture, industry, mining and minerals, road and digital connectivity, e-commerce, and space technologies.

During the meetings, the Prime Minister highlighted comprehensive reform measures introduced by his government to stabilize and strengthen Pakistan’s economy. These include tax incentives for investors, simplified visa policies for Chinese nationals, and the establishment of dedicated booths at major airports to facilitate travel and business.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to economic growth through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has emerged as a key platform for accelerating investments, removing obstacles, and strengthening B2B collaboration.

PM Shehbaz stressed that industrial cooperation is a cornerstone of Pakistan-China economic partnership and a key pillar of the high-quality development of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He invited Chinese enterprises to consider Pakistan their preferred investment destination, particularly for relocating industries to SEZs.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan offers a unique competitive advantage with a skilled and cost-effective workforce, affordable raw materials for industrial production, and strategic connectivity to regional and global markets.

PM Shehbaz assured Chinese business leaders that Pakistan is committed to providing a conducive business environment and facilitating industrial partnerships. He emphasized that increased Chinese investment in Pakistan’s SEZs would not only support the country’s economic growth and job creation but also strengthen CPEC’s vision as a driver of regional development, innovation, and shared prosperity.