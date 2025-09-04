Bise Peshawar Inter Class 12 Results 2025

PESHAWAR – The moment thousands of students have been waiting for has arrived. September 4 is big day for intermediate students in Peshawar as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar declares the first annual Class 12 results 2025.

Excitement and nervous anticipation filled students as BISE Peshawar board scheduled grand result ceremony at 3:00 pm in its auditorium, where names of position holders will be officially announced. KP Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarkai will attend ceremony as chief guest to honor the achievers.

Class 12 Results Peshawar Board 2025

Inter Part 2 results will be shared on board’s official website www.bisep.edu.pk at 5:00 pm.

Check by SMS

Students can also instantly access their marks through SMS by typing BISEP [Roll No] and sending it to 8583. For detailed subject-wise marks, they can use the eDMC service by sending BISEPDMC [Roll No] to the same number.

Peshawar Board Inter Gazette 2025

BISE Peshawar will also share full gazette, while regular students can collect their official DMCs from their institutions on September 8.

Board officials confirmed that Class 11 results will be released separately at later date. For many candidates in Peshawar, September 4 is more than just result day, it’s the turning point of their academic journey, deciding future careers, opportunities, and dreams.

More updates to follow…