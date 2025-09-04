Sindh issues new criteria for appointment of SHOs in police

KARACHI – The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has issued a directive mandating that only graduate officers with good reputations and no criminal records can be appointed as Station House Officers (SHOs) across the province.

According to the official notification, the decision follows directions from the Sindh High Court and is part of newly issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the appointment of SHOs.

The SOPs clearly state that only those officers who are university graduates, demonstrate good conduct, and have no criminal background will be eligible for the position.

As a result of this directive, a large number of SHO transfers are expected throughout the province, as current appointments are reviewed in light of the new criteria.

The decision is seen as part of broader efforts to enhance the credibility and efficiency of police operations in Sindh.

Prevention of crime, maintenance of law and orders and redressal of public grievances is the foremost priority of Sindh Police.

Police must ensure that the registration of FIR is swift and hassle free. Negligence, carelessness and unempathetic behavior will not be tolerated at any cost, the IG said.

In order to control crime supervisory officer should formulate comprehensive anti-crime strategy.

Active measures such as improved patrolling/ snap checking covering hotspots of crime (motorcycle theft/ snatching) must be taken.

Police should map and analyze the crime pattern of motorcycle theft/ snatching and house robberies and identify professional criminal involved in such crimes. Installation of CCTV cameras across cities should be encouraged.