Fbr Makes Biometric Verification Mandatory For Sales Tax Registration

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that biometric verification will now be mandatory for all new sales tax registrants in stern measures to curb sales tax fraud and the registration of bogus companies.

According to new policy, individuals must complete their biometric verification within first month of registration. FBR said that the move aims to block fraudulent elements who misuse citizens’ CNICs (Computerized National Identity Cards) to register fake companies and then commit multi-billion rupee tax scams.

FBR officials said the step is designed to enhance transparency in the tax system and eliminate illegal practices. The authority has further clarified that failure to comply with the biometric requirement could result in the suspension of registration.

The apex tax collection agency hopes that the new verification system will strengthen oversight and restore confidence in Pakistan’s tax administration.