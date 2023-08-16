Search

Babar Azam’s father breaks silence over marriage claims

07:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam’s father has denied the reports claiming that the star batter would tie the knot soon after the ODI World Cup this year. 

Azam Siddiqui, according to reports, has made it clear that he was not in haste for marriage of his son, adding: “Babar Azam is currently focusing on his cricket only”.

While denying the marriage claims, he said the fans of the Pakistan skipper would have to wait for a year for his wedding.

Lately, the famous cricketer made headlines as unverified reports quoting sources claimed that the 28-year-old is likely to be married after participating in ODI World Cup 2023, the much-anticipated event slated to be held in India this year.

As per the revised schedule, World Cup will commence on October 7, and will culminate after mid-November.

It was reported that the celebrated Pakistani cricketer will marry soon after the mega event.

Reports claimed that the family of the Pakistani skipper has started the wedding preparations however Babar and his family members have not denied the rumors and remained tight-lipped.

It was reported that Babar is slated to tie the knot with his cousin.

