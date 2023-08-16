Babar Azam’s father breaks silence over marriage claims

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam’s father has denied the reports claiming that the star batter would tie the knot soon after the ODI World Cup this year.
Azam Siddiqui, according to reports, has made it clear that he was not in haste for marriage of his son, adding: “Babar Azam is currently focusing on his cricket only”.
While denying the marriage claims, he said the fans of the Pakistan skipper would have to wait for a year for his wedding.
Lately, the famous cricketer made headlines as unverified reports quoting sources claimed that the 28-year-old is likely to be married after participating in ODI World Cup 2023, the much-anticipated event slated to be held in India this year.
As per the revised schedule, World Cup will commence on October 7, and will culminate after mid-November.
It was reported that the celebrated Pakistani cricketer will marry soon after the mega event.
Reports claimed that the family of the Pakistani skipper has started the wedding preparations however Babar and his family members have not denied the rumors and remained tight-lipped.
It was reported that Babar is slated to tie the knot with his cousin.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
