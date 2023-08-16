Saif Ali Khan celebrates 53rd birthday with family

Bollywood luminary Saif Ali Khan marked his 53rd birthday on August 16, and the day began with a shower of warm wishes from devoted fans, industry colleagues, and, most importantly, his loving family. Known not only for his acting prowess but also for his roles as a doting husband and a dedicated father to four children, his birthday festivities were replete with heartwarming moments.
His children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan orchestrated a delightful surprise for their father. They arranged a charming celebration complete with a cake and balloons, all geared toward putting a smile on the birthday boy's face. The siblings joined hands to create an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.
Sara shared a series of candid pictures that captured the intimate moments of the birthday festivities. The images showcased Saif, Sara, Kareena, Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan joyfully cutting the birthday cake together. In her heartfelt message accompanying the pictures, Sara expressed, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba."
His wife shared her own inside picture from the celebration, captioned "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed…❤️❤️
"
The shared images instantly triggered a heartwarming response from fans, who flooded the comments sections with messages of adoration and well-wishes.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
