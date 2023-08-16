Saif Ali Khan celebrates 53rd birthday with family

Bollywood luminary Saif Ali Khan marked his 53rd birthday on August 16, and the day began with a shower of warm wishes from devoted fans, industry colleagues, and, most importantly, his loving family. Known not only for his acting prowess but also for his roles as a doting husband and a dedicated father to four children, his birthday festivities were replete with heartwarming moments.

His children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan orchestrated a delightful surprise for their father. They arranged a charming celebration complete with a cake and balloons, all geared toward putting a smile on the birthday boy's face. The siblings joined hands to create an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.

Sara shared a series of candid pictures that captured the intimate moments of the birthday festivities. The images showcased Saif, Sara, Kareena, Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan joyfully cutting the birthday cake together. In her heartfelt message accompanying the pictures, Sara expressed, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba."

His wife shared her own inside picture from the celebration, captioned "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed…❤️❤️

"

The shared images instantly triggered a heartwarming response from fans, who flooded the comments sections with messages of adoration and well-wishes.