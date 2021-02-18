Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh arrives in father’s rickshaw for victory rally (VIDEO)
Share
Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh is winning hearts as her story of struggle went viral on social media. A daughter of an autorickshaw driver, Manya narrated her story of win and struggles that have left netizens awe-inspired.
Crowned as VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up in a ceremony last week, Singh hails from a humble abode that dreams big. The beauty queen rode an autorickshaw to her alma mater with her father in the driver’s seat along with her mother holding her hand sitting at the back.
Miss India 2020 runner-up’s father Omprakash led the 18-vehicle strong autorickshaw rally for the one kilometre-long stretch, from the end of Thakur village area to her college, the Thakur College of Science and Commerce.
View this post on Instagram
“Today when I was driving the auto, there was this uncontrollable happiness. I was trying hard not to cry. I remembered how I would sometimes drop her to her college. Today, I was taking her with the crown on her head. I feel I've got my life's worth of happiness,” her father Omprakash said.
Born in Mumbai and raised in the small town of Hata in Uttar Pradesh, the 19-year-old’s story of determination and single-minded focus in the face of challenges has touched a chord.
Omprakash, 45, tried hard to fight his tears when he reached the venue with his family, while Manorama, 38, recalled their struggle to educate her daughter and younger son.
An academically bright student, Manya found the grounding for her dreams in the suburban Kandivali as she funded her education by managing two jobs at a pizza joint and at a call centre.
View this post on Instagram
At this year's pageant, Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, emerged as the winner, VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020, while Haryana’s Manika Sheokand was crowned VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020.
Miss India contest is highly criticized for its ... 12:48 PM | 1 Jun, 2019
LAHORE - Miss India contest is highly criticized for the choice of contestants it has displayed. The image, published ...
- Pakistani scientists successfully make sustainable jeans from cannabis06:22 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
-
- PTI govt paid off record $20 billion loan since in power, says PM ...05:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan, Egypt agree to boost bilateral ties05:29 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda join #PawriHoRaiHai trend (VIDEOS)02:40 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Rihanna sparks outrage after posting topless photo, wearing pendant ...03:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021