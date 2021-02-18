PTI govt paid off record $20 billion loan since in power, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the incumbent government has made record repayments of $20 billion in foreign loans over the last two and a half years.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with Roshan Digital Account crossing $500 million mark in remittances.

The premier highlighted that economic indicators are on positive trajectory despite many challenges including Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed happiness over the record increase in the exports of Pakistan at a time when the world economies are struggling to overcome the fallout of the pandemic. He added that country’s exports have increased more than its competitors including India and Bangladesh.

"روشن ڈیجیٹل میں اوورسیز کی شرکت حوصلہ افزاء ہے۔ منظم اشتہاری مہم اور آسانیاں پیدا کر کے مزید حوصلہ افزائی کریں گے۔"



وزیراعظم عمران خان،

He said that the country's textile sector is witnessing a boom as new textile mills are being opened.

Imran Khan noted that the conscious efforts to improve exports as well as remittances including those in Roshan Digital Pakistan Account have helped stabilize the rupee.

The prime minister directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to open a special cell to fully facilitate the overseas Pakistanis in opening the Roshan Digital Account.