PTI govt paid off record $20 billion loan since in power, says PM Imran

05:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
PTI govt paid off record $20 billion loan since in power, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the incumbent government has made record repayments of $20 billion in foreign loans over the last two and a half years.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with Roshan Digital Account crossing $500 million mark in remittances.

The premier highlighted that economic indicators are on positive trajectory despite many challenges including Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed happiness over the record increase in the exports of Pakistan at a time when the world economies are struggling to overcome the fallout of the pandemic. He added that country’s exports have increased more than its competitors including India and Bangladesh.

He said that the country's textile sector is witnessing a boom as new textile mills are being opened.

Imran Khan noted that the conscious efforts to improve exports as well as remittances including those in Roshan Digital Pakistan Account have helped stabilize the rupee.

The prime minister directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to open a special cell to fully facilitate the overseas Pakistanis in opening the Roshan Digital Account.

More From This Category
Pakistan, Egypt agree to boost bilateral ties
05:29 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Pakistan's Ali Sadpara, ...
03:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
First Lady Bushra Bibi's close friend withdraws ...
03:27 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Woman held in Karachi TikTokers’ murder case, ...
02:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Roshan Digital initiative – PM Imran lauds ...
02:10 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
FBR DC bears the brunt of raid on PTI candidate's ...
01:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone jumps on #PawriHoRahiHai bandwagon
06:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr