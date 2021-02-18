Pakistan, Egypt agree to boost bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to boost bilateral ties, promote mutual contacts and work on a common roadmap.
He made these remarks after his meetings with Egyptian leadership during his ongoing two-day visit to Cairo.
Qureshi said that his meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry had been quite fruitful.
Called on President @alsisiofficial & conveyed Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI’s warmth & commitment to strengthen our decades old relationship, w/ enhanced & diversified bilat & multilateral cooperation; also conveyed Pakistan’s appreciation for positive role played by 🇪🇬 in region pic.twitter.com/hV5RchT6BY— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 17, 2021
The minister said that he apprised the Egyptian leadership about Pakistan's "Engage Africa" policy and the rising remittances.
On Tuesday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed for Egypt on a two-day visit on the invitation of Shoukry.
Before departing for Cairo, Foreign Minister said in a video message that Egypt is an "important country of the Muslim ummah which is also known as Africa's gateway".
"Promotion of trade with African countries is amongst our government's important priorities," he added.
The recent visit to Cairo is also meant to promote relations between both countries, he added.
