Mass protests announced in Pakistan over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Web Desk 11:36 AM | 3 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Islamophobic act of Holy Quran's desecration outside a mosque in Sweden on one of the holiest days in Islam triggered widespread outrage in Muslim countries and now Pakistan’s religious and political announce to hold protests in different cities against the abhorrent act.

Amid the condemnations, Jamat-e-Islami has announced a protest outside the Swedish embassy in the country’s federal capital today to denounce the desecration of Islam’s holiest book.

Jamat-e-Islami Islamabad chief Amir Nasarullah Randhawa said the protest march against the heinous act would start from F-6 Markaz and culminate at Swedish Embassy, urging the masses to join them.

He further called on the incumbent government to record the strongest protest at all valid forums, and demanded to stop diplomatic ties with Sweden if the Nordic country failed to prevent such acts.

On the other hand, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen also staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club against the heinous incident. Allama Sadiq Jafferi, the party senior official called on Foreign Office to summon the Swedish envoy to lodge a strong protest against the incident.

The party lamented the silence of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, calling the act sorrowful and unacceptable.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan strongly condemned the despicable act of public burning of the Holy Quran, saying such wilful incitement to discrimination, hatred, and violence cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

Under international law, states are duty-bound to prohibit any advocacy of religious hatred, leading to the incitement of violence. The recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions. 

