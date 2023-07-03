Search

Pakistan

Four restaurants owned by Pakistani businessman set on fire in France amid riots

12:42 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
Four restaurants owned by Pakistani businessman set on fire in France amid riots
PARIS – France has been hit by a wave of protests after a 17-year-old youth named Nahel was killed by police near Paris in late June, with violent protesters looting several shops and setting fires to them. 

Videos circulating on social media shows people setting fires to vehicles and damaging buildings, while riot police officers fiercely clashed with demonstrators to contain them. 

The Pakistani community was also among the victims as their businesses were also damaged by the protesters. A Pakistani businessman, Ibrahim Dar, suffered heavy loss as the enraged protesters looted his four restaurants in different cities before putting them on fire. 

Dar owns a chain of restaurants with brand name as Chicken Spot. The Pakistani community has condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with him. 

Police have arrested hundreds of protesters in different cities with French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to quell the protests. 

