Four restaurants owned by Pakistani businessman set on fire in France amid riots

PARIS – France has been hit by a wave of protests after a 17-year-old youth named Nahel was killed by police near Paris in late June, with violent protesters looting several shops and setting fires to them.
Videos circulating on social media shows people setting fires to vehicles and damaging buildings, while riot police officers fiercely clashed with demonstrators to contain them.
The Pakistani community was also among the victims as their businesses were also damaged by the protesters. A Pakistani businessman, Ibrahim Dar, suffered heavy loss as the enraged protesters looted his four restaurants in different cities before putting them on fire.
Dar owns a chain of restaurants with brand name as Chicken Spot. The Pakistani community has condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with him.
Police have arrested hundreds of protesters in different cities with French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to quell the protests.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
