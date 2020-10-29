Trump says US ‘stands with’ France amid massive anti-blasphemy protests
Web Desk
11:54 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has expressed solidarity with France facing massive backlash over encouraging display of blasphemous caricatures and triggering Islamophobia. 

Trump in a tweet said: “Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight”. 

Reacting over recent Knife attack in Nice, France in which three people were killed, the US president said: “These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!”

French President Emmanuel Macron following the killing of a teacher over showing a blasphemous cartoon in a civics class made anti-Islam comments. 

He called the Islam a religion in crisis and termed the display of blasphemous caricatures a matter of freedom of expression. 

His remarks were widely slammed by Muslim leaders, especially Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

Anti-blasphemy protests are being held in Muslim states to condemn the French President’s comments on Islam with a leading demand of boycotting French products and cutting diplomatic ties. 

