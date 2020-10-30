Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: President Alvi, PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the Muslim world leaders to put forth a unanimous demand before the international organizations to ensure sanctity of the Holy Prophet Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) and desist from the blasphemy and desecration.
In his message to the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) being observed on Friday, the president said that the condemnable incidents of blasphemy in the West, had invited the wrath of Muslims across the globe.
He said such incidents, created disintegration and also violated the spirit of interfaith harmony and dialogue.
He said it is essential to spread the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and true message of the Holy Quran in order to better tackle Islamophobia and highlight real spirit of Islam.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Hazrat Muhammad Salla Allahu Allaihe Wa Aaalhee Wasalan Khatam-un-Nabiyeen established Madina State with Justice, fraternity and equality which is still role model for the entire world, the Radio Pakistan reported.
In a statement on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, he said that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are forbearance, patience and tolerance must be disseminated to promote peace, tranquility and interfaith harmony across the world.
