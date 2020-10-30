Joint strategy on future ties with France to be evolved in OIC meeting, says FM Qureshi 

09:55 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
Joint strategy on future ties with France to be evolved in OIC meeting, says FM Qureshi 
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said a joint strategy on future ties with France would be devised in the meeting of Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), adding that world would have to behave responsibly in name of freedom of speech.

While talking to newsmen after attending a rally in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in Multan, the foreign minister said the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

He said the Muslims are residing across the world, including France and they are much concerned on the publication of profane caricatures.

About the Kashmir issue, the minister said the entire nation stood united by the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said Kashmir has become a global issue and Pakistan would continue diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris till achievement of their right to self-determination.

