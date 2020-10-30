Pakistan celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD – Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country today(Friday).

The day dawned with thirty-one guns salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one guns salute at all the provincial capitals.

Special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country would be offered in the mosques after prayers. Processions, conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the Last Messenger (SAW) whose life and teachings are for the whole of mankind.

In several cities, a number of events of Mehfil-i-Naat and Milad are scheduled to be held while processions will also be taken out to express devotion and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

An International Rehmatul Lil Aalameen (SAW) Conference will be held in Islamabad under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The opening session of the conference will be chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi, while Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the concluding session. The government has decided to observe Ishq-e-Rasool (SAA) Week from tomorrow (Saturday). Meanwhile, President and Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday in their messages urged the Muslim world leaders to make a unanimous demand to international organizations to ensure the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and desist from blasphemy and desecration.