Pakistan decides to appoint new ambassadors to China, Russia, US 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to appoint new ambassadors to China, Russia and the United States – three major power players in the world, in a latest push to its foreign policy.
Reports said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sent a summary, recommending names of candidates for the positions, to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final decision.
The government has already decided to call back Pakistan’s current ambassador to the US Masood Khan for not effectively countering the PTI lobbying in Washington against the ruling coalition.
The minister has recommended the names of Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador Khalil Hashimi. Ambassador Shafat Ali khan and Ambassador Nabeel Munir in two different summaries.
Ambassador Khalil Hashimi, who is currently is serving as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, has already been named as country’s top envoy to Moscow.
Shafqat Ali Khan is currently serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow and Nabeel Munir is serving as Pakistan’s top diplomat to South Korea.
Shafqat Ali khan has completed his three-year term as ambassador in Moscow while Pakistan’s current ambassador to China Moinul Haq has already reached superannuation and is currently performing till further orders.
Reports said the prime minister will hold a discussion with Foreign Secretary Dr Asad M Khan and his aide Tariq Fatemi before announcing the final decision.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.