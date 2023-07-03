Pakistan decides to appoint new ambassadors to China, Russia, US 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to appoint new ambassadors to China, Russia and the United States – three major power players in the world, in a latest push to its foreign policy.

Reports said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sent a summary, recommending names of candidates for the positions, to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final decision.

The government has already decided to call back Pakistan’s current ambassador to the US Masood Khan for not effectively countering the PTI lobbying in Washington against the ruling coalition.

The minister has recommended the names of Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador Khalil Hashimi. Ambassador Shafat Ali khan and Ambassador Nabeel Munir in two different summaries.

Ambassador Khalil Hashimi, who is currently is serving as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, has already been named as country’s top envoy to Moscow.

Shafqat Ali Khan is currently serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow and Nabeel Munir is serving as Pakistan’s top diplomat to South Korea.

Shafqat Ali khan has completed his three-year term as ambassador in Moscow while Pakistan’s current ambassador to China Moinul Haq has already reached superannuation and is currently performing till further orders.

Reports said the prime minister will hold a discussion with Foreign Secretary Dr Asad M Khan and his aide Tariq Fatemi before announcing the final decision.