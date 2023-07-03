King Charles picks Pakistani origin Dr Zareen Roohi as special adviser

LONDON – British monarch King Charles III has appointed Pakistani-origin Dr Zareen Roohi as his special adviser.
It has been learnt that this is for the first time in history that a woman of Pakistani origin has been roped in for the coveted role. Roohi’s position will be equal to an assistant secretary, per reports.
The new advisor to the King of the United Kingdom is said to be domestic and international affairs expert who will assist the oldest monarch ever crowned in British history on state matters.
The Septuagenarian King has picked Asian background woman under new policy of involving all communities in the UK in government affairs. Dr Zareen will work along with Nathan Ross and will work at the Private Secretary’s office, a primary source of advice to the King for constitutional, and political matters.
King’s new advisor is said to be a highly qualified and experienced professional who worked in diverse fields like diplomacy, education, and health. Zareen holds top academics as she earned a doctorate in multiculturalism.
She previously served as CEO of prestigious organizations like British Asian Trust, and remained a member of several institutions like the Commonwealth Education Trust, and the Royal Commonwealth Society. For her contributions, Dr Zareen earned several awards.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
