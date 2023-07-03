King Charles picks Pakistani origin Dr Zareen Roohi as special adviser

LONDON – British monarch King Charles III has appointed Pakistani-origin Dr Zareen Roohi as his special adviser.

It has been learnt that this is for the first time in history that a woman of Pakistani origin has been roped in for the coveted role. Roohi’s position will be equal to an assistant secretary, per reports.

The new advisor to the King of the United Kingdom is said to be domestic and international affairs expert who will assist the oldest monarch ever crowned in British history on state matters.

The Septuagenarian King has picked Asian background woman under new policy of involving all communities in the UK in government affairs. Dr Zareen will work along with Nathan Ross and will work at the Private Secretary’s office, a primary source of advice to the King for constitutional, and political matters.

King’s new advisor is said to be a highly qualified and experienced professional who worked in diverse fields like diplomacy, education, and health. Zareen holds top academics as she earned a doctorate in multiculturalism.

She previously served as CEO of prestigious organizations like British Asian Trust, and remained a member of several institutions like the Commonwealth Education Trust, and the Royal Commonwealth Society. For her contributions, Dr Zareen earned several awards.