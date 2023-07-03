USD to PKR: Rupee gains massive recovery against dollar after IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.

During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.

Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…