Teenage girl kidnapped in Lahore's Johar Town

LAHORE – A teenage girl has been abducted near Lahore's Johar Town, it emerged on Thursday.

Two days after the incident, the Johar Town police lodged a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the missing girl’s father, Subah Sadiq, under Section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant told cops that his daughter Khadija, aged around 15 years old, visited Jinnah Housing Scheme on July 25th, where she worked, but the teenage girl has not returned. As the girl went missing, her father tried to find her whereabouts in his personal capacity but could not find her.

Meanwhile, further proceedings are underway while police have not shared any update on the case.

Young women in Pakistan continue to experience mental, physical and even sexual violence, while activists express concern. Cases related to kidnappings, abduction, rapes, domestic violence, and assaults saw a rise in recent times.