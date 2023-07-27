Aizaz Khan appointed as new head of Pakistan mission in India 

ISLAMABAD – Seasoned Pakistani diplomat Dr Aizaz Khan has been appointed as the new chargé d’affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, India.

He has replaced Salman Sharif, who stepped down after completing his term as chargé d’affaires in India.

The former envoy to India has travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Upon returning to Pakistan, Salman Sharif will take up his new assignment at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Previously, Aizan Khan has also served as the charge d’affaires of Pakistan Embassy in the Hague, Netherlands in 2020.

Khan is a diplomat having expertise in international relations, diplomacy, international politics & governance, statecraft, international economics & negotiations strategies. He has over 15 years of experience in diplomacy and managing state to state affairs as well multilateral diplomacy.

He is an alumni of Clingendael Institute of International Relations in Netherlands; Cavilam University Vichy - France; Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy - Tufts University (USA); John F. Kennedy School of Government - Harvard University (USA) and Yale Scool of Management - Yale University (USA).